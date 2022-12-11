Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

