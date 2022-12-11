Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $681,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $753,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Insider Activity

Qualys Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,348,080 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

