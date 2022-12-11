Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.