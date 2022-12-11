Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.06 and a 200-day moving average of $360.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

