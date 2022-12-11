Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

