Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 28,188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 413.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

