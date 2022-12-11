Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

