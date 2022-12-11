Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $140.81 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

