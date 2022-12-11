Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $95.16 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00034290 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $95.16 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Frax Share Profile
Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”
Frax Share Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.
