Freeway Token (FWT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Freeway Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. Freeway Token has a market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $31,357.10 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes.”

