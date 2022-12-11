Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

