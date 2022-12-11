FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $494.14 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $494.14 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

