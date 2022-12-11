Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.48 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of BCF opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at C$254,455.05. Insiders have acquired 3,975 shares of company stock worth $38,636 in the last ninety days.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

