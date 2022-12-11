GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $389.46 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $389.46 million and $2.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00020962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.61200804 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,255,842.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

