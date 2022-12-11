Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $159.65 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

