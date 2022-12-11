General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

