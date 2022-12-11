GICTrade Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.83 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.83 million and approximately $60,419.79 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93955246 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62,139.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

