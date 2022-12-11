Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.8% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.89 and its 200-day moving average is $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

