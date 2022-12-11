Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $473,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Boeing makes up 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

