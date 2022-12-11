Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $724,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 476.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,138,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,334,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

