Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 292,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

