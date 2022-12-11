Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.06 and its 200 day moving average is $410.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $482.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

