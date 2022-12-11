Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

