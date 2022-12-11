Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 294,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 134.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

IQV stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

