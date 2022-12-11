GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,302,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,877,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,556,000. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

