Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

GTE opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$462.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

