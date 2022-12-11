Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $924,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,856 shares during the period. GCM Grosvenor comprises about 0.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
