Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $924,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,856 shares during the period. GCM Grosvenor comprises about 0.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.