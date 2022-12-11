Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Greif Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.78. 349,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $260,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,116 shares of company stock worth $3,185,061. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

