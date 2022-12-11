GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.44) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

GSK opened at GBX 1,457.80 ($17.78) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The company has a market capitalization of £59.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,337.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,388.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,512.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

