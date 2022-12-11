Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

