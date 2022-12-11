Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Hallmark Financial Services shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

