Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

