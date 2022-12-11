HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

