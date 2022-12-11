Head-To-Head Analysis: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65% Sight Sciences -130.24% -42.18% -33.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.92 -$62.96 million ($1.79) -6.77

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.