Head-To-Head Review: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ferroglobe and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.81%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.41 -$110.62 million $2.65 1.49 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.06) -2.18

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 18.41% 101.74% 30.42% Silver Bull Resources N/A -51.80% -47.61%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Silver Bull Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

