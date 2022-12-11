Head-To-Head Survey: Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) vs. Its Competitors

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vigil Neuroscience to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vigil Neuroscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors 826 3761 10616 156 2.66

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.28%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.26%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% Vigil Neuroscience Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A -$43.28 million -1.23 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors $754.64 million $143.19 million 0.03

Vigil Neuroscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

