HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.14.

HQY opened at $62.52 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

