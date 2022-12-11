Hedera Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $906.47 million and $12.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00056240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005022 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.896065 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04848921 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,109.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

