Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.15.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts expect that Hess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hess by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

