HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $763,181.28

HI (HI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $67.84 million and approximately $763,181.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02484295 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $769,015.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

