HI (HI) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $764,757.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02484295 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $769,015.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

