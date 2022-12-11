Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.90 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $966,906.14 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

