ICON Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18508574 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,946,846.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.