Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 474,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

