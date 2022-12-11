Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £170.95 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,419 ($41.69) per share, for a total transaction of £170.95 ($208.45).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,301 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £132.04 ($161.00).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,251 ($39.64) per share, for a total transaction of £162.55 ($198.21).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,405.53. The company has a market cap of £74.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,411.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BATS shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.99) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

