Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells 40,600 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Martin Wafforn sold 40,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$126,850.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,936.57.

Martin Wafforn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Martin Wafforn sold 6,900 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total value of C$23,143.98.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

