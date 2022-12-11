Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of IBP stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
