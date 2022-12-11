Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

