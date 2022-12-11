International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

