International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

